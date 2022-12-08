Izakaya Pubs Seeing Spike in Bookings for Year-End Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--With the year drawing to a close, many "izakaya" Japanese-style pubs in the country are enjoying a spike in the number of reservations for year-end parties.

The situation for the industry has improved drastically from the past two years, when such pubs were deserted amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Still, the number of izakaya visitors has yet to recover prepandemic levels, as most of planned parties are for small groups, such as close friends, not the large-scale company gatherings frequently seen at izakaya pubs before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Kita no Aji Kiko to Jizake Hokkaido, an Izakaya chain run by Colowide Co. <7616>, the number of reservations for December made by the third week of November reached 1.5 times the level in 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of visitors to the chain's pubs, however, stays around 80 pct of the 2019 level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]