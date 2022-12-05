Japan Small Makers' Unions Raise Pay-Scale Hike Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of labor unions at small and midsize manufacturing firms in Japan said Monday that it will seek a pay-scale increase of 9,000 yen per month in next year's "shunto" spring wage talks, matching a record high marked in 2015.

The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, raised the demand from 6,000 yen per month sought every year since 2016, citing the need to lessen the impact on daily lives from soaring prices.

JAM will request a pay-scale hike for the 10th straight year. Its central committee will meet in January to formalize the demand.

"We'll work hard to produce an outcome as close to 9,000 yen as possible," JAM chief Katahiro Yasukochi said at a press conference.

