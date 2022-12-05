Japan Logs over 740,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 741,792 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by 43,576 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative novel coronavirus cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 25,245,490 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases at 82,197, followed by Kanagawa at 50,369, Hokkaido at 49,327, Aichi at 47,296 and Saitama at 42,394.

Japan's cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19 grew by 1,172 from a week before to 50,496.

