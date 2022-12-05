Ex-BOJ Director Inaba to Become NHK President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public broadcaster NHK plans to appoint former Bank of Japan Executive Director Nobuo Inaba as its new president to succeed Terunobu Maeda, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The broadcaster, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., will pick up its president from outside the organization for the sixth consecutive time. Maeda, 77, is set to resign in January after serving as NHK president for a three-year term.

Inaba, 72, became a BOJ executive director in 2004. After quitting the central bank in 2008, he entered Ricoh Co. <7752>, serving as a special adviser, an executive officer and chairman of the board. He is currently serving as executive adviser at Ricoh Institute of Sustainability and Business.

Maeda, former group CEO at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, assumed NHK's presidency in January 2020. He promoted restructuring and take steps, including a decision to cut viewer fees by 10 pct in October 2023.

