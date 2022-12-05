Farm Product Shipment Resumes in Disaster-Hit Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Broccoli harvesting started at a farm in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Monday, with the crop becoming the first farm product grown in the town to be shipped since the 2011 nuclear plant accident.

Futaba is one of the two host towns of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the site of the triple reactor meltdown following the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

Harvesting will continue until around January next year, and broccoli will be shipped to a local agricultural cooperative and then hit store shelves across the prefecture.

"We finally got here," said Osamu Kohata, 72, who manages the farm, which is located within the so-called specified reconstruction zone.

"Radioactive substances were not detected in a pre-harvesting inspection, and I hope everyone will eat (the broccoli) without worry," Kohata said proudly.

