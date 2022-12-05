LDP Offers Concessions over Religious Group Victim Relief Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday offered concessions to the opposition camp over a bill to help people financially exploited by religious groups, such as the Unification Church.

The LDP proposed a bill revision to allow authorities to demand religious groups to take actions and announce their names if they fail to comply with "consideration requirements" in soliciting donations, and "significantly disrupt the protection of individual rights."

The LDP also offered to revise a provision in the bill to review the planned law two years after it takes effect, instead of three years in the original bill.

The proposals were presented at a meeting of secretaries-general from the LDP and two oppositions--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The move came before deliberations on the government-submitted bill starts in the consumer affairs committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]