NEC to Delay Shift to Job-Based Personnel System: Pres.

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. <6701> will delay its planned full introduction of a job-based personnel system for one year to fiscal 2024, President Takayuki Morita has said.

The system to assign workers to position requiring their specific skills and pay them accordingly will be applied only to senior officials in fiscal 2023, Morita recently told media organizations including Jiji Press.

NEC will introduce the system because "it is important to secure excellent human resources," Morita said.

But he added that the full introduction "requires a careful approach" given legal issues and relations between labor and management.

He also expressed readiness to approve a pay hike in the "shunto" wage talks next spring amid unabated consumer inflation.

