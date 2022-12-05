Japan Logs 46,846 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 46,846 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, down by about 960 from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients dropped by five from the previous day to 348, and 149 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.
In Tokyo, 5,388 new infection cases were confirmed, down 379 from a week before. New COVID-19 deaths came to 19, while there were 21 patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria, down by one from the previous day.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]