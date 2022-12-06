Toyota Vehicle Sales in China Fall for 1st Time in 6 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> has reported a new vehicle sales drop for the first time in six months in China in November as its production decreased due to strict COVID-19 regulations.

The sales fell 18.4 pct from a year before, according to an announcement Monday. Up to one-third of dealers handling Toyota vehicles in China suspended their operations, as tougher rules including restrictions on going out were implemented in many places due to the spread of coronavirus infections.

Among other Japanese automakers, Nissan Motor Co. <7201> incurred a drop of 52.5 pct, losing ground for the fourth straight month.

Sales at Honda Motor Co. <7267> slid 42.8 pct, down for the third straight month. Honda had to halt production operations in the inland city of Wuhan, Hubei Province.

"Even without plant halts, Japanese makers would have conducted production adjustment all the same," an industry source said, adding that they are having difficulty procuring parts because of supply chain disruptions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]