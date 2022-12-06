Japan to Promote Exports of Ornamental Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan has added ornamental "nishikigoi" carp to the list of items to be promoted in order to boost its annual exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and foods to 5 trillion yen by 2030.

The government included the carp, which is popular abroad, in a revised plan to expand agricultural and other exports adopted at a meeting of relevant cabinet members Monday.

Specifically, the government set a target of increasing nishikigoi carp exports by 1.6-fold from 2021 to 9.7 billion yen in 2025.

Assistance will be given to shore up production at major production centers such as Niigata and Hiroshima prefectures and support publicity activities.

In order to prevent unauthorized overseas cultivation of brand varieties such as fruits, the government will set up an organization to manage and protect the rights of developers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]