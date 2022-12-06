Japan Police Find 1st Breaches of Law on Porn Appearances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have taken action against alleged violations of the law to prevent damage from appearing in pornographic videos for the first time since its enactment in June.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department served a fresh arrest warrant on Takashi Sumiya, a 50-year-old corporate executive, on suspicion of failing to give written contracts on seven occasions between August and October to three women in their 20s to 50s who appeared in porn videos. He has admitted the allegations.

The law obliges producers to give actors written contracts stating that they will appear in porn videos and allow them to freely revoke their contracts within two years of the release of the videos.

According to the Tokyo police, the three women had not been notified that the videos they appear in would be uncensored.

Last month, Sumiya was arrested on suspicion of displaying in public obscene content via electronic or magnetic recording media by posting uncensored porn videos on the FC2 Contents Market website. He was prosecuted Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]