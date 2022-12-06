"Hagoita" Paddles Featuring 2022 Big Names Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese traditional doll maker Kyugetsu Co. on Tuesday unveiled at its head office in Tokyo colorful "hagoita" wooden paddles featuring seven people who attracted widespread public attention this year.

The seven include Sota Fujii, who became the first teenager to hold five major professional shogi titles, and Tokyo Yakult Swallows professional baseball player Munetaka Murakami, who became the youngest player to win the batting triple crown.

Kyugetsu also displayed hagoita featuring the jersey of Japan's national soccer squad, preparing it hurriedly as the team made the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The annual hagoita-unveiling event was the 37th of its kind.

Kyugetsu showcases hagoita, used in "hanetsuki," a traditional Japanese game similar to badminton that is played mainly during the New Year holidays, hoping that the next year will be a good year.

