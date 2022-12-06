Matsuno Commends Japan National Team in FIFA World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Tuesday applauded Japan's national soccer team, which performed well in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Japan's penalty shootout loss to Croatia in their first-round match in the knockout stage in the tournament on Monday was "regrettable," the top government spokesman said.

But he added, "The team's brave fight, including its dramatic come-from-behind wins (against Germany and Spain in the round-robin group stage), gave courage and excitement to many people in the country."

"I sincerely commend them and expect them to do better going forward," Matsuno said.

