Man Killed in Explosion in Tokyo Manhole

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--A man believed to be in his 50s was killed Tuesday in an explosion that occurred in a manhole in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward during water supply facility repair work.

Another male worker in his 30s is still left in the manhole at the point some 20 meters below the ground but remains conscious, according to local police and fire department officials.

The two workers were replacing a ladder in the manhole leading to an underground water supply facility at the time of the blast, according to the officials.

