Pregnancy, Childbirth Benefits to Begin from Early 2023: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Pregnancy and childbirth benefits worth a total of 100,000 yen will be provided in Japan from as early as the beginning of 2023, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"The aid will begin from early next year in municipalities that have become ready to implement it," Kishida told a meeting of the government's headquarters for comprehensive measures on prices, wages and livelihoods.

The new benefits will be available for births in April 2022 and later. Benefits worth 50,000 yen will be provided when pregnancy reports are submitted, and another 50,000 yen will be given when childbirth reports are filed.

Funds for the benefits are included in the government's recently-enacted second supplementary budget for fiscal 2022.

Also on Tuesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's committee on measures to tackle the declining birthrate drew up recommendations urging the government to secure financial resources to continue the benefits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]