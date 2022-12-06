Honda's N-Box Remains Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle remained the top-selling vehicle in Japan for the third consecutive month in November, industry data showed Tuesday.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle came second, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact, according to the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association and the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

Sales of N-Box, Tanto and Yaris all grew from a year before, when production and sales were sluggish due to the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Whether vehicle sales will continue to recover is uncertain as COVID-19 lockdowns in China may further slow parts procurement.

N-Box is popular for its spacious interior for a minivehicle, while Tanto's new and improved models released in October are drawing brisk demand.

