Japan Records 140,279 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 140,279 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up some 10,000 from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose 13 from the previous day to 361, and 234 patients died.
The northeastern prefecture of Akita saw 2,102 new cases, a record high.
Tokyo logged 15,501 new cases, up about 800 from a week before, and 10 new deaths. Severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria totaled 19, down from Monday's 21.
