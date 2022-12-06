Japan Records 140,279 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 140,279 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up some 10,000 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose 13 from the previous day to 361, and 234 patients died.

The northeastern prefecture of Akita saw 2,102 new cases, a record high.

Tokyo logged 15,501 new cases, up about 800 from a week before, and 10 new deaths. Severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria totaled 19, down from Monday's 21.

