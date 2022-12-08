INTERVIEW: Panel Member Urges Stable Fund Source for Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan should clarify a stable source of financing for a planned defense spending increase, Yoichi Funabashi, who participated in discussions to strengthen defense capabilities at a government expert panel, said in a recent interview.

Funabashi, global council chairman at the nonprofit group International House of Japan, said that the clarification should be made as the country updates three key security documents later this month.

"Japan must boost its defense power including the counterstrike capabilities, and there was no objection to securing an adequate budget," he said regarding the panel's discussions. "It was a matter of deciding the defense boost as a package including a path to stable financing."

The panel reported the outcome of its discussions to the government last month.

Funabashi stressed that Japan should basically consider raising taxes to acquire a stable source of funding despite opposition from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]