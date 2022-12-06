40 Pct in Japan Eager to Donate in Times of Disaster: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--About 40 pct of people in Japan are willing to make donations to affected people in times of natural disaster, a government survey showed Tuesday.

The survey by the Cabinet Office showed that 41 pct of respondents, the largest share, said they want to support people affected by natural disasters through donations.

"People's interest in mutual assistance is growing," the Cabinet Office said. This is apparently because natural disasters are occurring frequently in various parts of the country.

In the survey, respondents were asked what kind of support activities they want to engage in for people affected by natural disasters, with multiple answers allowed.

By age group, over 40 pct of people aged 50 or older said they want to offer donations to support affected people and nearly 50 pct of those aged 70 or older said so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]