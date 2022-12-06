Mother of Late Reality Show Star Sues Fuji TV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The mother of the late Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared in popular reality show "Terrace House," sued the show's broadcaster, Fuji Television Network Inc., and its production company on Tuesday, over the daughter's suicide.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the mother, Kyoko Kimura, 45, demands about 142 million yen in damages, claiming that the companies neglected their obligations to give consideration for the safety of the show's cast members.

According to the complaint, in September 2019, Hana moved into a share house to live with other cast members. In January 2020, a scene was filmed in which she got extremely angry at another member for damaging her wrestling costume.

The scene was aired online in March 2020, sparking a torrent of social media posts slandering Hana. On May 23 the same year, four days after the scene was broadcast on terrestrial TV, she died.

The plaintiff argues that the production side's instructions for Hana to "show more emotion" and "lose her temper" led to the online slander against her.

