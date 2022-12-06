World's 1st EV-Only Mercedes Dealer Opens in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The world's first Mercedes-Benz dealership dedicated to electric models opened in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The outlet, jointly launched by Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. and Tokyo-based dealership Stern Setagaya, not only sells cars but provides advance advice, opportunities for test driving and after-sale support such as maintenance.

It also offers a car rental service to allow users to easily experience electric models of the German luxury automaker.

"We wanted to be the first (among major Japanese and foreign automakers) to establish a sales base dedicated to electric vehicles in Japan to aggressively promote our EVs to Japanese consumers," Mercedes-Benz Japan President Kintaro Ueno said.

The unit of Mercedes-Benz AG has already launched five electric models in the country and plans to add two more to the lineup next year.

