Japan Chip Consortium Ties Up with Belgian Lab

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--A consortium formed by eight Japanese firms to revive the country's semiconductor industry signed Tuesday a cooperation deal with a Belgian research institute.

The tie-up with the Belgian institute, imec, is expected to help the joint firm, Rapidus Corp., establish technologies to mass produce next-generation 2-nanometer chips around 2027. One nanometer is a billionth of a meter. The eight firms include Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> and NEC Corp. <6701>.

"The collaboration with imec will lead to solving a number of technical challenges," Atsuyoshi Koike, president of Rapidus, told reporters after signing the memorandum on cooperation at the industry ministry in the presence of industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The Belgian research organization is advanced in extreme ultraviolet exposure technology necessary for producing ultra-fine circuit lines.

