Explosion in Tokyo Manhole Kills 2

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Two men were killed Tuesday in an explosion that occurred in a manhole in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward during water supply facility repair work.

A worker believed to be in his 50s was confirmed dead at a hospital.

Another worker in his 30s was rescued and taken to a hospital unconscious after being left in the manhole. Later, he died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The MPD's Kasai Police Station will investigate the case with a view to bringing a charge of professional negligence resulting in death, informed sources said.

According to the police station and Tokyo Fire Department, the two workers were replacing a ladder in the manhole when the blast occurred at around 11:10 a.m. (2:10 a.m. GMT).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]