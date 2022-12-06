Japan Post Unveils New Drone for Envisaged Delivery Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. unveiled a new logistics drone on Tuesday, as the company is accelerating efforts to realize drone delivery operations.

The new drone, jointly developed with Tokyo-based drone maker ACSL Ltd., has a carrying capacity of 5 kilograms, about three times more than the existing model. It can also fly up to 35 kilometers, up 3.5-fold.

Japan Post expects to use the new drone for its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service, as well as parcel transportation between post offices.

In Japan, a revised civil aeronautics law was put into force on Monday, giving the go-ahead for Level 4 drone flights, or flights beyond pilots’ visible range above urban districts.

Japan Post will now aim to obtain necessary certification for the drone to conduct Level 4 flights, and start services using the drone from as early as fiscal 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]