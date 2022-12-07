Japanese Climate Activist Hirata Makes BBC's 100 Women List

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese environmental activist Kimiko Hirata made British broadcaster BBC's list of the world's 100 influential women of the year released Tuesday.

Hirata has long been tackling climate change issues, including at an environmental nongovernmental organization. She serves as executive director of Climate Integrate, a Tokyo-based independent think tank.

Calling for Japan to phase out fossil fuels, Hirata leads a campaign to stop the construction of coal-fired power plants.

In 2021, she became the first Japanese woman to win the Goldman Environmental Prize, known as an "environmental Nobel Prize."

"We know our efforts are hugely important, and appreciate the recognition of our work in Japan by the international community," Hirata said in a statement.

