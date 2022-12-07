Japan Likely to Enact Bill to Aid Donations Victims by Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament is likely to enact a bill to help people who have been financially distressed by donations maliciously collected by organizations such as religious groups, before its current session ends on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan are discussing modifications to the bill, which sets rules preventing organizations from collecting donations against people's will.

The modifications call for employing stricter wording in the bill over obligations to be met by organizations when they ask for donations.

The bill was proposed to help people who have been financially exploited by the controversial religious group formerly known as the Unification Church.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, agreed to put the bill to a vote Thursday.

