Diagnostic Agents Top List of Best-Selling Items in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Diagnostic agents, including COVID-19 antigen test kits, topped the list of best-selling items in Japan in 2022, a survey by research firm Intage Inc. showed Wednesday.

Sales of diagnostic agents are estimated to have jumped 2.8-fold from the previous year, Intage said.

Mouth disinfectant sprays and other oral care drugs came fifth. Sales of diagnostic agents and oral care drugs rose markedly in July-August during the seventh COVID-19 wave.

Motion sickness drugs ranked third due to recovery in travel demand from the pandemic.

Oatmeal products, which topped the 2021 list, came second this year as their estimated sales climbed 1.6-fold thanks to continued strong demand from health-conscious consumers who refrained from going out amid the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]