5 Gang Members Arrested over Restaurant Brawl in Tokyo

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested Wednesday five members of a gang group called Chinese Dragon over a brawl at a restaurant in Tokyo in October, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the five on suspicions including obstructing the business of a French restaurant in the Sunshine 60 skyscraper in Ikebukuro, one of Tokyo's busiest districts.

The five are suspected of forcibly entering the restaurant on the 58th floor of the building in the afternoon of Oct. 16, which was closed for a private party, and interfering with the restaurant's operations.

The party was for about 100 Chinese Dragon members to celebrate the release of a member from prison in August, sources familiar with the investigation said.

A quarrel started after several people crashed into the restaurant and this developed into a brawl. Security camera footage showed some 20 people, including the five, trying to enter the restaurant.

