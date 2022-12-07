Assembly Leader in Tokushima Nabbed for Leaking Police Info

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested the vice speaker of a town assembly in the western prefecture of Tokushima for allegedly leaking investigative information to a man believed to be a marijuana-trafficking group leader and receiving cash from him in return.

Kenji Hiraishi, the 45-year-old vice speaker of the Aizumi town assembly, was arrested Monday on suspicions of aggravated bribe-taking and violation of confidentiality obligation under the Local Public Service Law.

Sayaka Abe, a 39-year-old former Aizumi town official, was also arrested Monday on the same suspicions. Taishi Kin, a 52-year-old South Korean national, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicions of bribe-giving and instigation in violation of the law.

Hiraishi and Abe allegedly conspired in September and October last year to leak to Kin the fact that investigative authorities referred to the town to confirm the identity of a man under investigation over a marijuana case. The two are suspected of receiving 50,000 yen in cash from Kin in return for the information.

The man is a member of Kin's trafficking group, according to sources familiar with the investigation by Osaka prefectural and other police. Kin and 14 others have already been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana to make profit.

