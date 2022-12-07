Dialogue Important for Japan-China Ties: Ex-PM Fukuda

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda stressed the importance of dialogue between Japan and China, in a keynote speech on Wednesday at a Tokyo-Beijing Forum online conference that started for a two-day run from the day.

Both Japan and China "should work to eliminate as much as possible factors that might cause tensions between the two countries, restore the basics of dialogue and cooperation and deepen mutual understanding," Fukuda said in the Tokyo venue of the teleconference.

The conference is hosted by Japanese private organization Genron NPO and others, bringing together experts from both countries to discuss bilateral issues.

In a video message to the event, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi referred to last month's summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Accelerating efforts to establish constructive and stable Japan-China relations through candid conversations is important precisely because there are challenges and pending issues" between the two countries, Hayashi stressed.

