Japan Logs 148,797 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 148,797 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up around 11,000 from a week earlier.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 15 from the previous day to 346, and 235 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients across the country.

In Tokyo, 14,946 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 547 from a week before, while 20 new deaths were reported. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by two from the previous day to 17.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]