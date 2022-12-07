Sociologist Miyadai Recalls Knife Attack as "Earth-Shattering"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sociologist Shinji Miyadai, who was seriously injured in a knife attack last month, posted a video on YouTube on Wednesday announcing that he left hospital on the same day.

In the 23-minute video, Miyadai, a 63-year-old professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, recalled the incident as an "earth-shattering" event for him.

Although pieces of gauze covered his left ear and cheek, he spoke in a calm tone and smiled occasionally.

According to Miyadai, he underwent operations for a total of six hours in two days after being taken to hospital.

"I recovered at a surprisingly (fast) pace and became able to move by myself," he said, adding that he is not hurt mentally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]