2 SDF Members Arrested for Cannabis Possession

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested two members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, including a former wrestling champion, on suspicion of cannabis possession, it was learned Wednesday.

The two--Satoki Mukai, 22, and Kizuku Yoshizumi, 23--belong to the GSDF's Camp Asaka, which straddles Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture.

They are suspected of possessing cannabis in the Japanese capital's Shibuya Ward late on Nov. 27.

Both are wrestlers at the SDF's Physical Training School. According to the Japan Wrestling Federation's website, Mukai won the men's Greco-Roman 82-kilogram title in the Meiji Cup All-Japan Championships last year.

A spokesperson for the SDF school told Jiji Press that it is working to confirm facts about the case and thus cannot make a comment now.

