ANA to Resume Hiring New Grads as Cabin Attendants in FY 2024

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways will hire new graduates as cabin attendants for the first time in four years in fiscal 2024, ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Wednesday.

The resumption after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic comes at a time when air travel demand is recovering partly due to the easing of the government's border control measures.

In addition, the airline will in fiscal 2023 resume hiring those who have already graduated, also after a three-year break.

Combined, some 500 graduates will get jobs.

Detailed recruitment information will be posted online around March.

