Winter Olympic Host Choice Delay Relieves Japanese Bidders

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese bidders for the 2030 Winter Olympics have reacted positively to the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the selection of the event's host indefinitely.

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that it will put off the selection that was scheduled for September-October next year for an indefinite term to consider the impact of climate change on the 2030 Olympics.

The northern Japan city of Sapporo and the Japanese Olympic Committee are aiming to host the event.

A JOC member said that the IOC "gave us an extension" at a time when corruption and collusion cases involving last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are drawing concerns and Japan's momentum to host the 2030 Olympics has yet to be fully built up.

"I think the majority of people would say (the selection) should be postponed in terms of winning understanding (of Sapporo's Olympic bid)," another JOC member said, showing eagerness to take the postponement positively.

