Japan Plans to Rename Air SDF to "Aerospace" SDF

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday presented the ruling parties a plan to change the name of the country's Air Self-Defense Force to the "Aerospace" SDF.

If realized, the name change would be the first for the ASDF since its establishment in July 1954.

The government included the plan in draft outlines for its three key security-related documents to be revised this month.

The planned name change is aimed at displaying the government's commitment to strengthening space defense.

In its recommendations in April, the LDP called for considering reorganizing the ASDF into the Aerospace SDF while boosting promptly and significantly defense personnel for missions in space.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]