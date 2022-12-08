Japan Post's Dismissal over "Kampo" Scandal Ruled Invalid

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A court in northern Japan ruled on Thursday that Japan Post Co.'s dismissal of a post office worker over his alleged involvement in improper sales of "Kampo" insurance products was invalid.

Sapporo District Court ordered Japan Post to pay unpaid wages to the plaintiff in his 40s. The company appealed the court ruling on the same day.

Over the improper sales scandal, the Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group punished over 3,000 group employees and fired 28.

Thursday's ruling was the first on a total of six related lawsuits field with three district courts, also including those in Mito in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki and in Kanazawa in the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

According to the ruling, the plaintiff, who used to be in charge of sales at a post office in Hokkaido was dismissed in September 2020 for "concluding a total of 19 new contracts for insurance products without checking customers' intentions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]