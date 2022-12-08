Japan Draws Up Guidelines for N-Power Plant Reconstruction
Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry Thursday drew up guidelines to enable the maximum use of nuclear power plants through reconstruction and operating life extensions.
The guidelines mark a big change in the government's nuclear energy policy, under which a freeze has been placed on new construction and reconstruction of nuclear plants since the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.
The government plans to finalize the guidelines, aimed at supporting efforts to secure stable electricity supplies and realize carbon neutrality, at a meeting of the green transformation implementation council, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, by year-end.
The guidelines note that the government will promote the development and construction of innovative next-generation reactors with new safety mechanisms.
After the adoption of the guidelines, the government will first consider replacing decommissioned reactors with new ones.
