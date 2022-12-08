Samurai Blue Taught Importance of Challenging: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday praised the Japanese national men's soccer team, saying that they "taught the importance of challenging" through their performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kishida made the comment when Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, captain Maya Yoshida and others on the team paid a courtesy visit to him at the prime minister's office on the day.

"The whole world was astonished" by the Samurai Blue's victories against soccer giants Spain and Germany in the round-robin group stage to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup, Kishida said.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude for the team's work, saying that it gave him courage and energy.

"Although the Diet (the country's parliament) was in session, I couldn't help but watch the matches," Kishida said.

