Japan Logs 132,989 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 132,989 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by about 15,000 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 17 from the previous day to 363, while 236 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.
In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases came to 14,104, up by 1,772 from a week earlier.
The Japanese capital logged 22 new fatalities and recognized 17 patients with severe symptoms under its criteria, unchanged from the previous day.
