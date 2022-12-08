Seoul Forgoes Honoring Wartime Labor Lawsuit Plaintiff

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government has refrained from honoring a plaintiff of a wartime labor lawsuit against a Japanese firm, it was learned Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea decided in September to give the human rights award to the plaintiff in the finalized lawsuit against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011>.

Every year, the government holds a human rights award ceremony around Dec. 10 through a cabinet decision.

According to people familiar with the situation, the plaintiff had been told that this year's ceremony would be held on Friday. But the commission informed Tuesday that such a cabinet decision was put off.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the ministry last week asked relevant officials to put the ceremony on hold. To the plaintiff's side, the ministry underscored the importance of those officials taking time having prior discussions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]