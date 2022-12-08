Japan Ambassador to China Calls for Bilateral Communication

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi underscored Thursday the importance of promoting communication between Japanese and Chinese people at all levels to improve bilateral ties.

On the final day of the Tokyo-Beijing Forum online conference that began Wednesday, Tarumi pointed out that if Chinese coast guard ships continue to intrude into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands, Japan's public sentiment toward the East Asian neighbor "won't improve easily." The Japanese-administered island chain in the East China See is also claimed by China.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi should visit China to pave the way for a bilateral summit to establish the foundation of mutual trust on the political front, he stressed.

At the conference, hosted by Japan's Genron NGO and others, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou voiced "grave concern" that part of people in Japan call China a threat to their country.

Noting that the two countries are partners, Xuanyou expressed hopes that Japan will look at China objectively and launches their shared awareness into action.

