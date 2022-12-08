Electric Minivehicle Developed by Nissan, M'bishi Named Japan Car of Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--An electric minivehicle jointly developed by Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co. <7201> and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> has won the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year award, the award's organizer said Thursday.

A minivehicle was named the car of the year for the first time ever.

The micro EV, sold from June as the Sakura from Nissan and the eK X EV from Mitsubishi Motors, beat all other models released in the Japanese market between November 2021 and October 2022. The winner was determined by the selection committee mainly comprising auto journalists.

Nissan won the award for the second consecutive year, with its Note electric motor-driven subcompact clinching last year's title.

Meanwhile, it was the first time in 26 years for Mitsubishi Motors to claim the trophy since 1996.

