Japan's Empress Masako Thanks Many People as She Turns 59

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Masako turned 59 on Friday, expressing her sincere gratitude for many people supporting her.

In a letter released through the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress said she has spent about half of her life as a member of the Imperial Family after marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, when she was 29.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Emperor and many other people for "supporting every step of my way and watching over me."

The agency's medical team separately released a statement, saying that the Empress is still in the process of recovery from an adjustment disorder, and that her health still has ups and downs.

Citing the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, international conflicts and natural disasters across the globe, Empress Masako described the past year as "a year with many heartbreaking events."

