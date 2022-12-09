Japan ’21 New Cancer Patients Up 1.1 Pct from before Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Cancer Center said in a survey report Friday that the number of new cancer diagnosis and treatment cases in the country in 2021 went up 1.1 pct from an average of the levels before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase suggests that people no longer tended to refrain from seeing a doctor and that many cancer screening tests were resumed, according to the center.

As the survey also found that early detection rates fell for cancers in some parts of the body, however, the center is calling on people to get necessary checkups.

Every year, the center puts together data on new cancer patients registered by major hospitals and other institutions across Japan that offer cancer treatment. These statistics are believed to be covering about a half of new cancer patients in the country.

An analysis of the data from facilities that registered information in all of the four years from 2018 to 2021 found that there were 806,589 new cancer diagnosis and treatment cases last year, up by some 8,500 cases, or 1.1 pct, from the 2018-2019 average. The total in 2020, the year when the novel coronavirus started to spread widely, had fallen by around 33,000 cases, or 4.1 pct, from the 2018-2019 average.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]