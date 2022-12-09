Japan Billionaire Maezawa Unveils Crew Members for Moon Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Thursday announced eight crew members who will join his trip around the moon, scheduled for 2023.

Among the eight are Japanese-American DJ Steve Aoki, 45, and Choi Seung-hyun, 35, better known as T.O.P of South Korean all-male music group Big Bang.

Maezawa, the founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092>, made the announcement in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"My soul is begging for this," Aoki said in the video.

The eight are from the United States and five other countries. While no Japanese is included, one of the two backup members is a Japanese female dancer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]