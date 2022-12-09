Ueda to Become President of Mitsui Fudosan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan Co. <8801> said Friday it will promote Senior Executive Managing Officer Takashi Ueda to president and CEO on April 1, 2023.

It will be the company's first change of president in about 12 years. Incumbent President and CEO Masanobu Komoda will become chairman with the right to represent the company.

Ueda, 61, entered Mitsui Fudosan in 1983. He engaged in development and land acquisition in the company's mainstay office building business and was also involved in the promotion of new businesses.

Ueda took the current post in April 2021.

Komoda, who became president of Mitsui Fudosan in 2011, led a large-scale redevelopment project in Tokyo's Nihonbashi area, the company's birthplace, and worked on strengthening the company's foreign operations.

