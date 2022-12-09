Winter Bonuses Edge Up for Japan Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--This year's winter bonuses paid to Japanese central government workers excluding those in managerial posts averaged 652,100 yen, up 500 yen from a year before.

Government employees' winter bonuses were paid on Friday.

Their average salary fell as the average age of workers in nonmanagerial positions dropped to 33.8 years. But winter bonuses rose 0.1 pct as annual bonuses were raised by 0.1 month of salary based on the National Personnel Authority's recommendations in August.

The highest winter bonus among those in special positions was 5.69 million yen for the prime minister and the Supreme Court chief justice.

The government paid 5.27 million yen to the leaders of the two chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, 4.15 million yen to cabinet ministers and 3.21 million yen to administrative vice ministers.

