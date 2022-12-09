Japan Wants More Details from Unification Church on Adoptions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese welfare minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday that his ministry will send an additional letter of inquiry to the religious group known as the Unification Church to confirm more details about adoptions among followers.

"We need to check further details," Kato told a press conference regarding the alleged role of the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in adoptions of children among followers.

The ministry will consider an "appropriate response" after examining the answers from the group, he said.

According to the ministry, the additional letter will ask about the adoption cases among the group's followers since the adoption mediation law came into force in fiscal 2018.

The ministry will also send a letter asking the Unification Church to abide by the law while notifying prefectural governments to thoroughly implement the law.

