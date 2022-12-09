Japan Panel Urges Govt to Clarify Deadline for ODA Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the government to clarify a deadline for achieving an international target of raising official development assistance to 0.7 pct of gross national income.

The panel on a planned revision of the country's Development Cooperation Charter, headed by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nakanishi, made the request in a report submitted to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The size of Japan's ODA was 0.34 pct of its GNI last year, falling short of the 0.7 pct target set by the United Nations.

The report called for Japan to set a clear final deadline, such as in 10 years' time, and an intermediate deadline to achieve the target.

The government should expand ODA programs both in quality and quantity to use them strategically, the panel said, proposing that the government launch programs that contribute to the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

